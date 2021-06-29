Henry Ford Health System workers must get the COVID-19 vaccine

Mich. (WLNS)-COVID-19 vaccinations will be mandatory for employees at one of Michigan’s largest health care providers.

Henry Ford Health System officials say the mandate starts Sept. 10 and covers employees, medical students and contractors.

Currently there 33,000 team members and about 3,000 students.

President Wright Lassiter III says, “we acknowledge the magnitude of this decision and we did not make it lightly.”

There will be exemptions for people with medical or religious reasons.

Henry Ford Health says employees already are required to get a flu shot every year and stay current with vaccinations for other diseases.

People who work remotely are also required to get the vaccine. Officials say the decision is for the health and safety of patients, customers and team members.