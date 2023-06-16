LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Not all women are able to successfully breastfeed and before Friday,

there was only one breast milk bank available to Michiganders.

Now, there are two.

The new Henry Ford Milk Bank opened its doors Friday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Brittany Ganton has been a team member since they started planning for this day five years ago. Now, she is donating her milk.

“I know there are families who don’t have the support or are struggling with so many different obstacles even just to get milk for their babies and I’m happy to help as much as I can,” said Ganton.

Breastfeeding is not as easy as some may think. Medication and types of birth can prohibit lactation. And in some cases, it just doesn’t work.

“I’ve really become aware of just how many people need this resource there are lots of reasons why a baby might not have access to their own mom’s milk and when that happens we are a safety net,” said Manager Erin McGreal-Miller

Senator Debbie Stabenow says she’s proud to have this resource in Jackson.

“We understand that breast milk is liquid gold and that it’s critically important that every child have the opportunity to be able to get that healthy start,” Stabenow said.

The milk bank goes through multiple steps to ensure all breast milk is safe.

They delivered their first batch of breast milk Friday at noon. This was just the start of many deliveries helping mothers and babies in the community.

