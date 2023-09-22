LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A case of hepatitis A associated with the Ivy Lounge at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston is confirmed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Oakland County Health Division said.

“The window for vaccination to help prevent illness from hepatitis A is through [Friday] for those individuals who attended the Jason Aldean concert and ate at the Ivy Lounge,” said Dr. Russell Faust, Oakland County medical director. “For anyone who is not vaccinated for hepatitis A, we encourage getting vaccination to protect against future exposures.”

Oakland County Health Division is advising all season members, their guests and the staff who ate food at the Ivy Lounge between Aug. 26-Sept. 8 to monitor themselves for hepatitis A symptoms and to get vaccinated as soon as possible [preferably Friday].

The following is a breakdown of possible exposure dates and the recommended actions:

Aug. 26 (Lynyrd Skynyrd) — Monitor for symptoms

Aug. 29 (Arctic Monkeys) — Monitor for symptoms

Aug. 30 (Foreigner) — Monitor for symptoms

Sept. 1 (Disturbed) — Monitor for symptoms

Sept. 2 (Beck and Phoenix) — Monitor for symptoms

Sept. 3 (Pentatonix) — Monitor for symptoms

Sept. 5 (Rob Zombie) — Monitor for symptoms

Sept. 6 (Smashing Pumpkins) — Monitor for symptoms

Sept. 8 (Jason Aldean) — Get vaccinated before Sept. 23

The virus that causes Hepatitis A is shed in feces and is most commonly spread from person to person by contaminated hands. Symptoms include the following:

Abdominal pain

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Nausea

Headache

Dark urine

Vomiting followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes

Symptoms might appear from 2-6 weeks after exposure to the virus, with the average time of onset at about one month after exposure. In rare cases of Hepatitis A infection, those with a pre-existing severe illness or compromised immunity can experience the progression to liver failure.

Oakland County Health Division offices are located at the following:

North Oakland Health Center, 1200 N. Telegraph Road, Building 34 East, Pontiac

South Oakland Health Center, 27725 Greenfield Road, Southfield

If you have insurance, check with your health care or insurance provider for possible benefit coverage. No one will be denied access to services due to inability to pay, Oakland County Health Division said. The Vaccines for Children Program offers free vaccines to eligible children up to 18 at no cost.

For more information, click here or contact Nurse on Call at 800-848-5533 or noc@oakgov.com. Regular Nurse on Call hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday.