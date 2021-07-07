Here are Ingham County’s most dangerous intersections

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Auto Law has released its annual list of Ingham County’s most dangerous intersections of 2020.

According to police car accident report data for last year, total car crashes were down by 21.9% from 2019. Due to lower traffic volumes, crashes were at their lowest since 2010, with crash-related injuries dropping 18.6% from 2019 to 2020. Traffic fatalities were at their highest since 2007, with fatalities increasing to 1,084 in 2020.

President of Michigan Auto Law Steven Gursten explained why the list of dangerous intersections is compiled in the first place,

“We give drivers this information so they can plan alternative routes if possible, and to be aware of the extra caution needed when driving in these areas.”

According to the Michigan Police Traffic Crash Reporting Unit, Ingham County’s Top 10 most dangerous intersections are:

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ SAINT JOSEPH ST, Lansing, 45 Total Crashes, 36 Injuries MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ HOLMES RD, Lansing, 44 Total Crashes, 18 Injuries SAGINAW ST @ HOMER ST, Lansing Twp, 41 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ MAIN ST, Lansing, 40 Total Crashes, 15 Injuries GRAND RIVER AVE @ CLIPPERT ST, Lansing, 34 Total Crashes, 2 Injuries GRAND RIVER AVE @ HAGADORN RD, East Lansing, 33 Total Crashes, 4 Injuries MOUNT HOPE AVE @ CEDAR ST, Lansing, 29 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries JOLLY RD @ CEDAR ST, Lansing, 27 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD @ MARY AVE, Lansing, 24 Total Crashes, 17 Injuries SAGINAW ST @ CLIPPERT ST, Lansing, 24 Total Crashes, 3 Injuries

For more information on the most dangerous intersections in the state of Michigan, click here.