Here are the deals on National Pizza Day Feb. 9

LANSING (WLNS):
How do you like to eat your pizza?
Whether it’s folded or with a fork and a knife, people are celebrating National Pizza Day by enjoying a slice (or more) of pizza on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020. Scroll to the bottom of this page to learn where you can get discounted pizza on this day.
And if you didn’t know, here is a list of fun facts of the different ways people eat their pizza, how often they eat it and which restaurants are their go-to. These results were brought to us by Coupon Fellow.
Here are some of the deals you can get on pizza on Sunday Feb.9.
- Pizza Hut: $5 ‘N Up Lineup; buy 2 or more select items starting at $5 OR get a $10 Large Meat Lover’s Pizza
- Domino’s: Take home any two medium pizzas, bread twists, salads, pasta, stuffed cheesy bread and more for just $5.99 each.
- Papa John’s: For just $10, get their brand new Alfredo garlic parmesan crust pizza.
- BJ’s Restaurant: Use code 10OFF40 for $10 off any orders of $40 or more through Feb 9.
- UNO’s Pizzeria: Buy 1 pizza at regular price, get 1 for $7 [takeout only].
- Shakey’s: Get a medium pizza along with a 1/2 pound of their famous Mojo potatoes for just $16.