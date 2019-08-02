HERE FOR HEALTH: Cuts and infection

LANSING- This week on Here for Health, we’re talking about cuts, and infections, and when you need to seek medical attention. We caught up with Doctor Suma Thomas, from Mclaren Mid-Michigan Physicians Family Medicine, who tells us when you experience a cut, you should first try to access the wound, and stop the bleeding. If after applying pressure, and the blood flow remains the same, you should seek help from a doctor. In addition, if you cut yourself, and find that you can see muscle tissue, or bone, you need to seek help as soon as possible.

With all cuts, and open injuries, it’s important to keep them clean an covered to prevent infection. If you suspect infection, it’s important to see a doctor, to keep it from spreading, and causing further complications.

For more information, you can view our full interview with Dr. Thomas in the interview below.