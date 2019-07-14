HERE FOR HEALTH: Keeping the family healthy and active this summer

Lansing- We’re Here for Health, with tips for both you and the family to stay healthy during the Michigan summer months. We caught up with Head Coach Greg Bratkovich, of Orangetheory Fitness, who gives us ideas, and examples of fun healthy ways to incorporate into you everyday routine.

Orangetheory Fitness Coach Alicia also spoke to 6 news, and gears the conversation towards families, and how to keep the kids active while schools out for summer. Ideas include biking, swimming, summer recreation sports, and other fun activities.

You can learn more about staying active and healthy in the video below.