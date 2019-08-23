HERE FOR HEALTH: Precision Medicine

LANSING- This week on Here for Health, we’re talking about Precision Medicine. Precision Medicine, is the process of tailoring treatments for diseases, specifically based on the characteristics of the patient, and the disease they’re fighting. According to officials, it works by evaluating a persons genes, and categorizing them into a sub groups, based on how they might react to certain treatments.

We spoke to Dr. Grodan Srkalovic, Medical director of Herbert Herman cancer center at sparrow hospital, who says, “the process isn’t a new one, but recent studies in the last 6 months, show the technique, could translate to better disease responses, and better survival rates.”

For more information, we’ve posted our full interview with doctor, in the video below.