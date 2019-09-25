HERE FOR HEALTH: Stroke robot rolls into McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

Lansing – We’re here for health tonight, with and exclusive first look at a new cutting edge robot, designed to help local doctors treat stroke patients here in Mid-Michigan.

The robot uses an integrated system with two-way communication, that shares vital health information between teams of doctors miles apart– who can make expert decisions for stroke patients in an instant.

According to Stroke Program Coordinator at Mclaren Greater Lansing :

“The robot it gives us extra expertise so we have those Neurointerventionalists on the line that can actually beam in through this robot and help with the assessment of patients. “

According to Doctor Aniel Majjhoo, Medical Director of Neuroscience at the Mclaren Health System the new technology gives them the opportunity to not only diagnosis, but make life saving decisions, with both the patients and their families.

Majjhoo says “sometimes those decision need to be made quickly especially when it comes to stroke, seconds matter, every minute you loose about two million brain cells in an ischemic brain, and it’s been shown every 15 minutes of ischemic brain, meaning not enough blood flow to the brain, means a degree of loss of recovery so every second counts”

While this is new to the Mid-Michigan area— Dr. Majjhoo says the technology is already proving more effective-than the studies predicted.