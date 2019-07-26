HERE FOR HEALTH: Summer safety tips

Lansing – This week on Here for Health, we’re talking about summer safety tips. With the sun out, kids are out playing in the yard, riding bikes, skateboards, and participating in other activities.

We spoke with Mickie Kreft, Injury Prevention coordinator at Sparrow Hospital, she says, the number one way to keep people safe during the summer, is wear a helmet. In addition, she says it’s important to make sure that helmet fits properly, and is good condition.

For more safety advice, you check out full interview with Kreft in the video below.

