HERE FOR HEALTH : Understanding “sprains” and “breaks”

LANSING- This week on Here for Health, we’re talking about injuries, and when it’s best to seek medical treatment. When you find yourself with an injury, for example like your ankle or wrist, it’s not always easy, to determine if it’s a minor injury, or something worse like a broken bone, or a torn ligament or tendon. Doctor Suma Thomas, from Mclaren Mid-Michigan Physicians Family Medicine tells us the first you thing you need to do, is follow the RICE protocol.

RICE stand for Rest, Ice, Compression, and Elevation. As she explains in the video above, it’s important to follow these steps, so your body can start the healing process, and to prevent any further damage. Dr. Thomas says, if after you follow these steps, and after several hours the symptoms of the injury appear to get worse, then you should see a doctor as soon as possible.