LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA) will be closed for Labor Day, so workers who need to access UIA services Monday can do so online, UIA said. Certification using the Michigan Web Account manager (MiWAM) is available by logging on at Michigan.gov/UIA.

Those who are scheduled to certify by calling MARVIN (Michigan Automated Voice Interactive Network) on Monday can do so instead on Thursday or Friday this week, UIA said. Unemployed workers must report once every two weeks that they are jobless and meet the eligibility requirements for benefits.

Because of the holiday closing, there may be a slight delay before unemployment benefits are deposited into claimant bank accounts or loaded onto debit cards.

Workers can go to Michigan.gov/UIA any time to schedule phone, virtual and in-person appointments; to sign up for first-time filer coaching sessions; to access the Claimant Roadmap, toolkits and helpful videos; and to find answers to frequently asked questions.