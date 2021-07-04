Here’s how to celebrate 4th of July today in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Today is Independnce Day and across the country, hundreds of millions of people will be celebrating.

If you plan on getting in on the fun, here are some options for you in Mid-Michigan for some outdoor activities. The events are listed by location in alphabetical order.

Eaton Rapids

The Grand River Market Place kicks things off from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m, with the parade to follow starting at 1 p.m. It’s expected to end around 2 p.m. and the kid zone will open up from 2 – 6 p.m. with yard games, hula hooping and bounce houses.

Then from 5 to 7 here will be some musical entertainment at the Martin Hansem Amphitheatre. Fireworks are expected to start at 10:15.

Fowlerville

Activities start at noon and go all the way until dusk as a part of the Livingston County Independence Day Celebration where there will be food trucks and inflatables.

Or head to the Bapitist church on S. Grand River where there will be a bingo tent, mini-golf, a three-point basketball contest and a cornhole tournament that begins at 4 p.m.

The expected highlight of the day is a flyover and landy by the Michigan Army National Guard that will land its Blackhawk helicopter in the outfield of the ball fields.

Grass Lake

The Wolf Lake Yacht Club is hosting a pancake breakfast starting at 9 a.m.

The parade will begin an hour later at 10 a.m. — traveling from East Ave to Michigan, along Michigan to Lake St. and then up to the County Park.

Once the parade ends around 11:30 there will be a chicken broil at the park followed by a cardboard boat race around 2 p.m. There will be live music all day and fireworks launched over the lake at dusk.

Hanover-Horton

Hanover-Horton’s Firecracker run and walk begins at 8 a.m.

The annual parade is set for 12 p.m. beginning at Heritage Park and making its way downtown — there will be a fly over during the parade. Then, there will be cornhole tournament at Perrine Park and a baseball tournament on the diamonds from 3 to 4 p.m.

Lansing

The parade was Saturday, but there wil be fireworks starting just after 10 p.m. in Lansing.

The best places to view them are from Riverfront Park, Durant Park or Marshall Park.

Mason

The day in Mason starts with a Mason Courthouse Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parade will go from around 6 p.m. to approximately 7:30 — it starts in the south parking lot of Mason High School.

Others

Bellevue will host its annual fireworks show starting at dusk on the athletic fields near the high school.

Corunna will host an all day celebration starting a 7 a.m. at Hugh McCurdy Park which includes kids rides, mini golf, a car show and a petting zoo with fireworks beginning at dark.

In St. Johns the Rotary Club will host the fireworks show tonight, with live music at the performance shell beginning at 7 p.m.