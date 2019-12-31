Here’s the top 10 most searched-for words of 2019

Merriam Webster released its top-searched for words during the 2019 year and here’s what searchers most commonly looked up.
The dictionary website named “they” as the Word of the Year for 2019. It reflects a gender-neutral singular pronoun to correspond with singular pronouns like everyone or someone, and as a consequence they has been used for this purpose for over 600 years.
In more recent times, they has also been used to refer to one person whose gender identity is nonbinary. The term non-binary has been published, used in edited text, social media and in daily personal interactions between English speakers.
Lookups for they increased by 313% in 2019 over the previous year.
- Quid pro quo – this word’s search increased 644% in 2019 after the investigation into President Trump’s phone conversation with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky. quid pro quo is “something given or received for something else,” and “a deal arranging a quid pro quo.” The literal translation from New Latin is “something for something.”
- Impeach – lookups for Impeach increased this year by 129% with the most searches after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry on Sept. 24. Impeach is defined in several ways, including “to charge with a crime or misdemeanor” and “to cast doubt on.” The former of these carries the additional specific meaning of “to charge (a public official) before a competent tribunal with misconduct in office”;
- Crawdad – Searches for crawdad surged 1,200% after first-time novelist Delia Owens was interviewed on CBS Sunday Morning for her New York Times bestseller book, Where the Crawdads Sing. Crawdad is used mostly west of the Appalachians to refer to the aquatic animal that looks like a small lobster and lives in rivers and streams—that is, to what’s also known as a crawfish or crayfish. Crawdad is an alteration of crawfish that dates to the early 20th century.
- Egregious – Lookups for egregious jumped 450% when a Boeing pilot used the word to describe an issue with 737 MAX planes. Egregious means “conspicuously bad” in modern English, but that meaning strays a bit from its original one.
- Clemency – After the governor of tennessee granted clemency to Cyntonia Brown, the searches for this word increased 9,900% in January. Brown had been serving a life sentence and was convicted of murdering a man when she was 16 years old at the time she was sex trafficked. In legal use, clemency means both “willingness or ability to moderate the severity of a punishment (such as a sentence)” and “an act or instance of mercy, compassion, or forgiveness.” In this case, the governor’s clemency came in the form of commutation, with Brown’s life sentence reduced to 15 years.
- The – One of the oldest words in English, the became a most-searched word following a trademark application by The Ohio State University as a means of protecting branding logos.
- Snitty – Snitty hit the list of top lookups in May and increased by 150,000% after Attorney General William Barr described Special Counsel Robert Muller’s letter, which is known as the Muller Report or the Investigation into Russian Interference in the 2016 Presidential Election.
- Snitty is defined by Merriam-Webster as “disagreeably ill-tempered.” The word’s origin is unclear, though there may be a connection to snit, meaning “a state of agitation.” While snit (also of unknown origin) has been in use since the 1930s, snitty is a child of the 1970s.
- Tergiversation – this word surged in searches by 39,000% after Washington post columnist George Will wrote about it the day before. In his column, he wrote: “During the government shutdown, Graham’s tergiversations—sorry, this is the precise word—have amazed.” Tergiversation can mean “evasion of straightforward action or clear-cut statement,” or “desertion of a cause, position, party, or faith,” and though it’s not perfectly clear which meaning was intended by Will, people certainly took notice of the word.
- Camp – Searches for this word shot up 5,800% when the Metropolitan Museum of Art unveiled an exhibit called “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Merriam-Webster defines the Sontagian sense of camp referenced by the Met as either “a style or mode of personal or creative expression that is absurdly exaggerated and often fuses elements of high and popular culture” or “something so outrageously artificial, affected, inappropriate, or out-of-date as to be considered amusing.”
- Exculpate – used by Robert Muller in his July testimony. In the testimony, he said “the president was not exculpated for the acts that he allegedly committed. This word’s search increases went up 23,000%.