Here’s the top 10 most searched-for words of 2019

Merriam Webster released its top-searched for words during the 2019 year and here’s what searchers most commonly looked up.

The dictionary website named “they” as the Word of the Year for 2019. It reflects a gender-neutral singular pronoun to correspond with singular pronouns like everyone or someone, and as a consequence they has been used for this purpose for over 600 years.

In more recent times, they has also been used to refer to one person whose gender identity is nonbinary. The term non-binary has been published, used in edited text, social media and in daily personal interactions between English speakers.

Lookups for they increased by 313% in 2019 over the previous year.