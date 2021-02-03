Here’s what Lansing Mayor Andy Schor wants to tackle in 2021

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Wednesday evening, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor gave his State of the City 2021 address virtually.

In 2020 during his address, Schor says his focus for the year would be on fixing the roads, creating more jobs and help develop neighborhoods, but obviously 2020 was a year that no one could have predicted. Priorities had to change to focusing on the pandemic, addressing social injustice and much more.

During his address on Wednesday evening, he said some of his top priorities for 2021 is the pandemic and vaccines.

“My focus now is on mass vaccines and ensuring that everyone can get the vaccine and ensuring that everyone can get the vaccine and are able to be immune from this terrible virus,” said Schor.

He also says he wants to focus on helping businesses stay afloat after the economic downfall from the pandemic.

He also announced the launch of the Lansing CARES Program. It will use nearly $1.5 million through the federal Community Development Block Grant funds to help people and businesses in Lansing.

According to Schor, $600,000 will go towards emergency financial assistance and disaster planning training to small businesses in danger of going out of business due to COVID-19. Another $100,000 will go towards microenterprises in danger of going out of business. Schor described a microbusiness as a business with about five employees or less.

“We’ll add 780-thousand dollars to current funding we provide to prevent homelessness, this will include rent and mortgage payments for up to three months and will be done together with Lansing’s own capitol area housing partnership,” said Schor.

Coming out of one of the most challenging years, Schor says he’s ready for the city to come back better than before.

“Lansing has been tested and we’re coming out stronger because of it,” said Schor.