LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — “Llama” tell you something. Today, at the MSU Pavilion, LamaFest has begun.

Competitors will spend the weekend showing off their llamas in hopes of taking home that first-place prize.

People expect to see horses, cows and sometimes pigs getting to show off their talents–but today was the llamas’ time in shine.

“I was actually scared of them until I was about 6. then I fed a baby cria and I just loved them,” said competitor Ada Bishop.

Since then, Bishop has been showing llamas. So, you may be wondering: How does one train a llama?

“You have to get out there a lot and make sure they know you, so that they listen to you,” said competitor Paige Wiser.

The llamas may be more people-adjacent than you think, some of the llama trainers say.

“They’re really good at working with people. Even for us, it’s one of our favorite activities. We’re out there all the time working with them, and it’s a great learning experience,” said competitor Emma Reichel.

Competitors took their llamas through obstacles courses, and winners were chosen.

The South American member of the camel family isn’t just known for its smooth interactions with humans; the softness of llamas makes for great sweaters.

“They can turn it into yarn, then we can use it for 4-H projects. We can make pillows, purses, sweaters,” said Sofia Seager.

There are many misconceptions about llamas. The big one: how much they spit.

“They will not spit just because. If they spit, it will leave a bad taste in their mouth for up to two hours,” said competitor Corey Wiser. “So they only spit if another llama’s contesting them for food, but they won’t just normally spit.”

Saturday’s competition ended at 5 p.m., and viewers just can’t get enough of the llmas.

“Just one of those kind of weird animals that everyone loves, but doesn’t know much about,” said Joe, who came to watch the llamas perform.

And if you missed today’s festivities–no “probllama”–the event will open again Sunday at 10 a.m.