Here’s what your kids will be asking Santa to bring this year

New York, NY (WLNS)–The holidays will be different this year because of the pandemic, but at least one thing is the same, kids want toys. This year, many parents have their own wish lists with old school items, including “the Price is Right” inspired plinko game.

The National Retail Federation says Legos and other classic toys like Barbie are popular this year.

So are high tech video game consoles, and this Mario Cart live. There’s a camera on top so kids can get the racer’s perspective. One of the hottest toys is this Kidi Zoom creator cam. It can switch to selfie-mode and even comes with a green screen, so kids can create their own backgrounds, like dinosaurs.

Kids will also be asking for new toys from Ryan and L-O-L surprise. The latest version of Baby Shark is expected to be a hit. And may the force be with parents trying to get this Star Wars toy. The Child, a-k-a Baby Yoda, now comes in a remote control version.

Experts say parents who are looking for a hot toy don’t want to wait too long. The pandemic has more people buying online, which could lead to shipping delays.