Here’s what’s closed and open on President’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– President’s Day, also known as Washington’s birthday, is tomorrow, February 15th.

The day is meant to celebrate the current and all past U.S. presidents.

It’s considered a federal holiday, which means many businesses and buildings will be closed.

Schools, government buildings, banks, most community centers, and libraries will be closed tomorrow. There will also be no mail service.

Grocery stores, parks, restaurants and most retail stores will be open. Business hours to often change on the holiday though, so if you are planning to go out, you should check the business hours or call ahead.

The holiday is also well-known of being a big day for deals. Retail, furniture and other stores often have sales for customers on the holiday.