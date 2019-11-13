Here’s where to drop off your hats and gloves

LANSING — The mayor’s hat and glove drive begins today, Wednesday Nov. 13.

The drive is part of SERVE Lansing, a program Mayor Andy Schor is partnering with to provide winter gear to those in need.

The collections runs until Monday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. (noon).

Drop-off Locations:

• Foster Community Center – 200 N. Foster Avenue, Lansing, MI 48912

o M-F 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Gier Community Center – 2400 Hall Street, Lansing, MI 48906

o M-F 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Letts Community Center – 1220 W. Kalamazoo Street, Lansing, MI 48915

o M-F 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• Schmidt Community Center – 5825 Wise Road, Lansing, MI 48911

o M-F 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

• City Hall Treasurer’s Office – 124 W. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI 48933

o M-F 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Each location will have a labeled drop-off box for new and gently used hats and gloves. As a thank

you to those who donate, Mayor Schor will raffle off tickets to a Lugnuts game for their 2020 season.

Each hat and glove set donated will equate to one raffle ticket entry. Raffle ticket must be filled out

when the hat and glove set is dropped off.