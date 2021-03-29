Here’s which Mid-Michigan schools found new COVID-19 outbreaks this past week

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020, file photo, a Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood in Los Angeles. A new federal survey finds that nearly half of the nation’s elementary schools were open for full-time, in-person instruction last month, but the share of students learning in-person has varied greatly by region and race. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — All new coronavirus outbreaks documented in four Mid-Michigan counties this past week were found exclusively among students.

K-12 Schools (e.g. classroom, before/after school programs, etc.) have for the sixth week in a row been the no.1 hot spot for new COVID-19 cases, now surpassing nursing homes in outbreaks.

Mid-Michigan schools last week accounted for 7 out of the 67 new school outbreaks, which is approximately 9.6% of new school outbreaks.

The state health department reported 67 new COVID-19 outbreaks in K-12 school settings, which is a record-breaking number.

The 67 new outbreaks are an increase from 63 new outbreaks the week prior.

Here’s where the outbreaks are occurring in Mid-Michigan:

Those counties include Clinton County, Eaton County, Ingham County and Jackson County.

Clinton:

Clinton County RESA – 2 cases among students

St. John’s High School – 2 cases among students

Eaton:

Olivet High School – 5 cases among students

Ingham:

Steele St. Elementary School in Mason – 3 cases among students

Jackson:

St. John’s Elementary – 2 cases among students

Western Middle School – 2 cases among students

Jackson Prep High School – 2 cases among students

For the full list of new outbreaks in all Michigan schools, visit the state’s coronavirus outbreak reporting page for schools.

How Mid-Michigan schools compare to other Michigan counties:

The Metro-Detroit area counties, including Oakland, Macomb and Wayne accounted for 23 of the 67 new outbreaks found in Michigan schools. That’s slightly more than one-third of all COVID-19 outbreaks in the state.

Oakland County documented the highest number of new school outbreaks in Metro-Detroit with 10 new outbreaks, Macomb County documented 9 new outbreaks, and Wayne County documented 4 new outbreaks.