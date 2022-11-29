LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Heritage Hall is the new welcome center for visitors in Lansing.

While it’s been open since July, an official dedication ceremony took place on Tuesday.

The building offers a new entrance and 35,000 square feet of history.

Hundreds of people were in attendance and got the opportunity to explore and listen to speeches, including one from Governor Whitmer.

An official from the Michigan State Capitol commission says he was overwhelmed with the turnout from today’s event and can’t wait for visitors to check it out.

“It exceeded by probably 100 people, so it was a great turnout and we’re delighted to see so many people have an interest in heritage hall,” said Gary Randall, the Michigan State Capitol commission chair.

“It enhances their visit to the state capitol and will accommodate the over 200,000 people who come each year to visit the capitol,” said Randall.

This is one effort in restoring the capitol to its original beauty with this project costing more than $40 million.