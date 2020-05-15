$3 trillion ‘Heroes Act’ relief package will be voted on tomorrow… here’s what local representatives think of it

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The ‘Heroes Act’ is the largest stimulus relief package in U.S. history, and tomorrow the U.S. House of Representatives will get their chance to vote on it.

The $3 trillion dollar package will put money towards testing, funding local and state governments, hazard pay, more stimulus checks, and much more.

The bill is more than 1,800 pages.

Democratic Congresswoman, Elissa Slotkin, of the 8th District, says she’s undecided and still reading through the bill.

“There’s lots of stuff in the heroes act, ” said Slotkin, “but there’s also a lot that I question in this bill.”

Representative Slotkin says some of the provisions in the bill include making sure items in the national stockpile are not expired and that there is clear communication between the state and federal levels, of what’s needed from the stockpile.

“We only got a fraction of what we were expecting, but when we got it, many of the items were expired, they were things that were held over from the swine flu, from the last time the stockpile got reinvigorated,” said Slotkin.

Congressman Tim Walberg, of the 7th District, called the bill a “partisan wish list.”

Tomorrow, the House is scheduled to vote on Speaker Pelosi’s 1,800-page spending bill with a $3 trillion price tag. Up to this point, the House-passed Coronavirus response legislation has been overwhelmingly bipartisan in nature. This latest bill is not—far from it. It was crafted by Democratic leadership behind closed doors with no input from Republicans. It includes a laundry list of long-standing liberal policies that are unrelated to the COVID-19 challenges facing our communities. And it has zero chance of passing the Senate or getting signed into law by the President. In addition, before authorizing further spending, we should first make sure all the CARES Act resources are fully distributed so we can gauge the impact of previous response bills. What’s in this partisan wish list? A federal takeover of state elections, provisions that incentivize illegal immigration, and tax breaks for the wealthy with million-dollar homes, just to name a few. Here’s the bottom line: Speaker Pelosi’s bill is a political messaging exercise at a time we can least afford it. I am heading back to DC to vote NO and urge a different path forward. As policymakers, we should be focused on bipartisan, targeted COVID-19 relief instead of trying to exploit a pandemic for partisan gain. Rep. Tim Walberg Facebook page

There are doubts that the bill will pass through the Republican led Senate, but if it does land in President Trump’s hands….”As they say, DOA, right? DOA, dead on arrival,” said President Trump.

Slotkin says she recognizes that this multi-trillion dollar package is not bipartisan, but hopes Democrats and Republicans can come to an agreement.

“What our constituents want from us is a recognition that we’re in the middle of a crisis, and in a crisis, we should have bipartisan cooperation.” said Slotkin, “there’s no problem with negotiations, negotiations are always going to be intense, but they expect from us, bipartisan work.”