“Heroes to Hives” helps local veterans find purpose

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today we celebrate Veterans Day and a program at Michigan State University is working to help military members transition back into every day life in a unique way.

“We help veterans understand that beekeeping is a lucrative business and we train them in the opportunities to be able to take advantage of that business opportunity here in the state of Michigan,” said Adam Ingrao, the founder of Heroes to Hives.

For Army veteran Adam Ingrao, it’s done just that.

“I was one of those veterans that struggled with opioid abuse. I struggled for a couple years out of the military and I ended up going back to school using my GI Bill and one of the first classes I took out in California was a beekeeping class, and that class literally changed my entire life,” said Ingrao.

Heroes to Hives gives veterans and their families a place to learn more than just a new skill.

“You really have the opportunity to practice mindfulness because if you’re not being mindful, if you’re not being present, if you’re not being with your bees, they’ll let you know,” said Ingrao.

Ingrao says the program has given him something irreplaceable.

“It gave me purpose and it made me realize that I can serve to protect this pollinator and help protect our food insecurity in our country,” said Ingrao.

Now he wants to help others get through their tough times, just like these bees did for him.

“It’s a really healing endeavor, beekeeping, and that’s really why we started the program was from my own experience transitioning from the military and finding this new purpose with beekeeping,” said Ingrao.

If you’d like to learn more about Heroes to Hives, click here.