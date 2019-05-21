Hidden History Uncovered: Local Eagle Scout Working to Preserve the Shiawassee County Cemetery

In 1847 Shiawassee County purchased 80 acres of land that would be called the “The Poor Mans Farm”.

For years the misfits of the community would work and live on the farm.

Many people who lived there were orphans or people shunned from their families. When they died, many did not have anyone to claim their bodies, so they were buried at what is now referred to as “Poor Mans Cemetery”.

No one knows how many people are buried there, but it is believed to be a lot.

Bradon Czarnopys heard about the history of the Shiawassee County Cemetery and made maintaining it his Eagle Scout project. He is currently fundraising to replace the fence and purchase a flag.

