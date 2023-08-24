LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With temperatures expected to reach the 90s Thursday, teachers and kids need to make sure they’re staying cool.

Schools are aware of the heat dangers right now and they are responding, as not all districts have air conditioning.

East Jackson and Ionia Schools have half days Thursday.

All Ionia Schools will be done for the day by noon, and East Jackson schools will all be closed by 1 p.m.

School officials say lunches will still be provided.

A couple football games tonight have been delayed — helping keep everyone cooler.

First, the game tonight at Sexton versus Everett has been pushed back to 6 p.m.

And pushed back even further, the Mason versus Holt game is now at 7:30 p.m.

Ingham County has opened its cooling centers for tri-county residents, and Grand Ledge followed shortly after, using its city hall as a cooling center.

Consumers Energy has some tips on how to stay cool, while reducing energy use: