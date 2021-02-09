High school sports return to play is positive step, but questions remain

By Tony Garcia

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Lawmakers met this afternoon to discuss the impact of the return of high school sports and when it was all said and done there were almost as many questions as answers.

High school contact sports resumed Monday under the new state health guidelines. This happened just one week after a ‘Let Them Play’ rally at the Capitol led to a lawsuit against the state — however the attorney in charge of that lawsuit filed a motion to drop the case now that sports have returned.

Still, the Senate and House education committees met Tuesday afternoon to get some clarity on what went into making the decision.

“In recent months the department has been clear on the three metrics we’ve been following: hospitalizations, percent positivity and overall case rate,” said Elizabeth Hertel, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “All three of these metrics have continued to decline since the late fall peak.”

It’s also clear what needs to be done to keep them playing.

“It requires athletes to wear a mask for all sports where it’s safe to do so,” Hertel said.

She added that if there’s a situation where athletes can’t wear masks, they may still participate if they reach either of two criterion — either a negative rapid test within the last 24 hours or a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours.

But despite knowing what measures are in place to keep things open, there’s still no clarity on what exactly would cause things to shut down again — no hard number or specific percentage of positive cases that would turn things around. Instead, it’s about watching the trends.

“I would love to put a number on this and say this is the trigger point,” said Hertel. “But it’s difficult to do that when we’re looking at three to four metrics that work together.”

That’s been particularly difficult to explain to student athletes.

“That became tough for our kids as it related to sports this winter,” said John Thompson of the Michigan High School Athletic Associatio. “Goal posts kept moving… there was never clear communication for what was needed for a path forward.”

He hopes there can be transparency this time around and the state plans on providing that.

Upon review, the state identified 42 sports-related outbreaks last August and September. Add to it that the B-117 variant is present in the state and others may soon be as well, officials are hopeful for the best but say they will monitor cases closely going forward.