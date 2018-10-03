High school students gain access to hands-on learning

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) - It's manufacturing week in Michigan: a time dedicated for students to think about potential jobs in the industry.

To celebrate, The Dart Foundation is giving the Ingham Intermediate School District a $700,000 grant to upgrade its' classrooms. The new renovations at the Wilson Talent Center will offer students a more hands-on experience.

“It gives us opportunity to learn more things besides our program,” said Jori Larner, a senior at Holt High School.

Whether it's engineering, welding, or just working as a team, Larner says the new changes at the Wilson Talent Center will make all the difference in his learning.

“We can do group projects and we can all rely in each other for different skill sets,” said Larner.

As the Dart Foundation's manager, Emily Matthews says she's glad she can play her part in brightening the futures of young lives.

“This grant just naturally felt like a perfect match for our foundations' mission,” said Matthews.

Paul Guetschow, an engineering instructor at the center, says hands-on work is necessary in order for his students to succeed.

“We're trying to introduce students to different technical skills and to do that effectively, you have to get their hands on things,” said Guetschow. “You can't just sit there and look at a textbook.”

So he's glad he now has the resources to do just that.

“I'm still just amazed how big of a difference its made for my students and also for myself,” said Guetschow.