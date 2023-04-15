LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Are you a cannabis connoisseur? Can you tell the difference between top shelf strains and poorly grown product? Then you might consider becoming a judge for High Times Magazine’s Cannabis Cup event.

The Cannabis Cup is a long-running tradition that seeks to declare which marijuana strains are the best of the best. This year’s People’s Choice competition is being hosted in Michigan.

It works like this, prospective judges purchase a High Times Cannabis Cup judging kit at one of the sponsored marijuana provisioning centers. The kits include a range of 15-50 different product samples.

The kit includes a scorecard and instructions on how to submit the scores onto the online judging portal. Judges have until June 25 to provide their critiques on aesthetics, aroma, taste and the effects of each product.

There are a limited numbers of kits, which are being sold on a first come, first served basis.

Winners will be announced on July 9 during the virtual High Times Cannabis Cup Michigan Awards Show.

For more information, including a list of where you can purchase an official judging kit, visit cannabiscup.com/michigan-2023.