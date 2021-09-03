Highfields is inviting the community to a free breakfast fundraiser

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Highfields is inviting the community out to their free Strengthening Families Fundraising Breakfast on Oct. 7, 2021, at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center in East Lansing.

Highfields is a nonprofit human services organization that provides home-based counseling, residential care for young men ages 11-17, and experiential education and support programs for children, youth, and families in 13 mid-Michigan counties.

This is a one-hour event that will feature client speakers who will share their powerful stories about how their lives were positively affected by Highfields.

President and CEO of Highfields Brian Philson said this is a chance to, “Spend an inspirational morning with us as we celebrate families who have overcome adversities this past year and changed their lives with the help of Highfields.”

The breakfast is free to attend, but there will be an opportunity to make a donation. The money will help children and families in Highfields’ counseling and support programs. Highfields serves thousands of families every year who are struggling with issues like violence, substance abuse, and behavioral issues.

Registration begins at 7:45 a.m. and the program will begin at 8:00 a.m.

An RSVP is required by Friday, Oct. 1. Guests can RSVP online at www.highfields.org/breakfast2021 or you can email Laura Jurasek. She is Highfields’ Fund Development Director. Her email is ljurasek@highfields.org.