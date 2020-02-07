HIGHLIGHTS: 44th Special Olympics Michigan State Winter Games

Traverse City, Mich. –(WLNS): The 44th Special Olympics Michigan State Winter games wrapped up today in Traverse City.

Nearly 850 children and adults came from across the state to compete in several different winter sports including: snowshoe races, alpine skiing, snowboarding, cross country skiing, figure skating and speed skating.

The next statewide Special Olympics Michigan competition is the district basketball tournament on March 7, followed two weeks later by the State Basketball Finals from March 20-21 at Calvin University in Grand Rapids.

Special Olympics Michigan largest fundraiser of the year, the annual Polar Plunge series, is continuing this weekend with plunges happening at the Detroit Winter Blast, Wayne County and Traverse City. The first 10 Polar Plunges of the season raised more than $600,000 over the past two weeks. 20 Polar Plunges remain on the schedule, including the three happening this weekend. For a complete list of Polar Plunges or to register, visit PlungeMI.com