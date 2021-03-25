Highlights: East Lansing, Williamston Girls advance to district finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If there’s one thing the East Lansing girls basketball team prides itself on it’s defense and it was perfectly on display in Wednesday’s 50-28 district semifinal win over DeWitt.

At halftime, the Trojans held the Panthers to eight points and went on to record a season-best for points allowed in a game.

“Collectively, everybody was on the same page,” East Lansing coach Rob Smith said. “Each person doing their job, knowing where to be, visualizing before the game what they have to do and then executing — It was really, really good tonight.”

It was a pair of juniors who led East Lansing offensively. Ella Miller had a game-high 16 points and Payton Baker impressed her coach by scoring 12 points.

“Honestly in my 21 years here, Payton Baker is the most improved player from one year to the next, that I’ve ever coached and I can say that without hesitation,” said Smith. “She’s been a huge shot in the arm for this team.”

East Lansing advances to the district final on Friday to take on Haslett, who advanced after Grand Ledge was forced to forfeit.

In Division 2 at Williamston High School the Hornets welcomed Fowlerville to town and the intensity was off the charts in the ‘Hornets Nest’ because these two teams were also fighting to keep their seasons alive.

After the first quarter Williamston was up 12-4 and by halftime the Hornets would extend their lead to 11 thanks to 11 first-half points from sophomore guard Isabel Lindo and 7 first-half points from Sammi Schultz.

The dynamic duo would end up leading the Hornets past the Gladiators, 45-27. Leveesa Clark led Fowlerville with 12 points.

Williamston will now face Lansing Catholic on Friday, at Williamston, for the district championship. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.