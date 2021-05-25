Highlights from the May 25 Jackson City Council meeting

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Did you miss the recent Jackson City Council meeting? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with some highlights.

Jackson water and sewer customers will have their rates go up in July. The Council approved a 12% increase for water rates and a 4% increase for sewer rates. The increases are in response to a projected $120 million cost for replacing the City’s lead water service lines.

The proposed Neighborhood Association Ordinance was shot down, forcing the City Manager to come up with an alternate proposal.

The Council also voted to improve the entrance to the Jackson Police Department, specifically the front stairs and ramp. Also among the approved measures were social district permits – specifically for Nite Lite Bar and Ogma Brewery.

The two bars will need state approval to participate in the social district.

The Council also approved the 2021-2022 fiscal budget.