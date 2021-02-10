Highlights: Opening night of high school hoops action – Williamston, Lansing Catholic pick up dubs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It was the day high school basketball teams in Michigan have been waiting for since the Covid-19 Pandemic shut down the season in March of 2020.

Opening night of the 2021 season.

At Lansing Catholic High School, the Cougars started the season out with a bang by welcoming in, CAAC White rival, Portland.

Among those returning for Lansing Catholic is junior guard Alex Watters and senior guard DJ Ferguson. Both came to play Tuesday night as the Cougars took down the Raiders, 67-30.

Ferguson scored a game-high 24 points, and Watters added 15 points.

“We haven’t played in 11 months, so to see them get out there and get after it and cheer on each other was a lot of fun,” Lansing Catholic boys basketball coach, Brian Dartt said after the game. “The energy was good. The unselfishness was great. I’m just really pleased with how they played.”

“It felt so good to play, a little out of shape, but it felt good to play with my teammates,” Ferguson said. “I think we can go really far. I feel like we just have to keep working hard.”

With a 29-20 lead going into halftime, Lansing Catholic ran away with things in the third quarter by outscoring Portland 27-5.

“Our first half was slow. We didn’t have that much energy, but our third quarter we brought that energy out,” Ferguson said. “Playing defense is what brings that energy.”

Williamston welcomed in, CAAC Red rival, Mason to tip-off the season. The Hornets have won eight straight league titles and took their first step towards number nine on Tuesday.

Jacob Wallace, Spencer Feig, and Cade Conley all scored 15 points for Williamston, helping the Hornets take down the Bulldogs, 68-42.