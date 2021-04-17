Highway cleanup underway across the state

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Starting Saturday, Adopt-A-Highway litter pickup will begin across the state.

Volunteers around Michigan will go across various highways from the lower portion of the state to begin the annual spring cleanup. The Michigan Department of Transportation set the first pickup for the souther part of the Lower peninsula to run from April 17th to April 25th.

Meanwhile, the upper peninsula and northern part of the lower peninsula will go from May 1st to 9th. The Adopt-A-Highway program began back in 1990 and now, nearly 3,000 groups have adopted more than 6,000 miles of state highway.

In an average year, volunteers collect as many as 70,000 bags of trash per year, which saves the state an estimated $5 million per year.