HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) -- - *** UPDATE ***

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department says it has recovered a pick-up truck used during an attempted abduction on Friday.

Deputies tell us they received a tip from the public and have the suspect's vehicle in their possession.

The department says no arrest has been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Hillsdale County sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect in the attempted abduction of a woman.

Deputies were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the area of Blackbridge and Hudson Roads, near Osseo.

The 24-year-old victim told authorities she was walking home from a gas station when a truck stopped. A man got out and allegedly tried to pull her inside. She ayso says he struck her on the face.

The woman was able to escape and run to her home. The suspect was last seen driving southbound on M-99, toward Ohio.

The suspect is described as a man, around 6 feet tall and weighing between 300 and 400 pounds. The victim says he's balding with extremely short hair on the side of his head. He also has several missing teeth, and his remaining teeth were discolored and in poor condition. The suspect also may have fresh wounds on his neck and face from the incident.

The vehicle he was driving is described as an older, dark blue two-door pickup truck, possibly 1980s-90s model. It is rusted and has a confederate flag sticker covering the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office at 517.437.7317.