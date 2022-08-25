HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A deputy from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office will face trial for allegedly coercing a defendant into an inappropriate sexual relationship.

According to a release from Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a judge recently found enough evidence to bind over 46-year-old Todd Barkley of Brownstown Township.

Judge Michael Klaeren of the 12th District Court in Jackson County was the one who made the call, ultimately determining there was enough evidence against Barkley for two counts of misconduct in office, each a five-year felony.

Barkley allegedly used his position as a deputy to push a woman into a sexual relationship while she was receiving treatment for a substance use disorder.

“The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.