Hillsdale Co. suspect flees police, kills self

An Ohio man suspected of threatening to shoot his girlfriend and other people in Hillsdale County apparently killed himself while fleeing from police.

The 24-year-old man had told his girlfriend that he was going to shoot her, her friends and himself with his handgun.

The girlfriend called Michigan State Police at the Jackson post and when the suspect saw them begin to arrive he took off in his vehicle.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Department joined in the pursuit and was able to put out stop sticks, disabling the vehicle.

When officers reached the vehicle the suspect was dead after apparently shooting himself.