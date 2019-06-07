News

Hillsdale Co. suspect flees police, kills self

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 11:21 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 11:21 AM EDT

An Ohio man suspected of threatening to shoot his girlfriend and other people in Hillsdale County apparently killed himself while fleeing from police.

The 24-year-old man had told his girlfriend that he was going to shoot her, her friends and himself with his handgun.

The girlfriend called Michigan State Police at the Jackson post and when the suspect saw them begin to arrive he took off in his vehicle.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department joined in the pursuit and was able to put out stop sticks, disabling the vehicle.

When officers reached the vehicle the suspect was dead after apparently shooting himself.

 

 

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local