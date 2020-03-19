Hillsdale County man is arrested after home invasion

Jackson County, Mich. (WLNS) — A 23-year-old Jonesville man is the suspect in a home invasion that occurred in Jackson County Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Steven Rand reported that deputies from Jackson County’s Office of the Sheriff responded to an incident at 8:34 p.m. Wednesday on Weeks Rd. in Hanover Township for a home invasion.

Deputies responded to the scene at Weeks Rd. after a 911 caller reported someone had broken into the house.

The deputies identified a suspect and found that the suspect had left personal items inside the house. The individual’s information was handed off to area law enforcement.

A Michigan State Police Trooper located the suspect in a vehicle near Jerome Rd. in Hillsdale County and arrested the man.

The suspect was found to have taken items from the house.

The suspect is at the Jackson County Jail and the Prosecuting Attorney has issued charges for second degree home invasion.