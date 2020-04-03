Hillsdale County reports second COVID-19 death

Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJCHA) has reported a second Hillsdale County death due to COVID-19.

The individual was an adult male with several underlying health conditions from Hillsdale County.

The number of positive cases in the 3-county jurisdiction as of 3 pm today includes 8 cases in St. Joseph County, 26 cases in Hillsdale County, 5 cases in Branch County and 17 at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Branch County. This is an increase of 50% in positive cases in the 3 counties from yesterday. “We need everyone to be vigilant with Stay Home, Stay Safe so that we can begin to see the number of cases slow,” stated Dr. Vogel, Medical Director.

The state of Michigan currently has 10,791 cases of COVID-19. The first two cases were reported March 10.