The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a runaway in custody.

Dakota Paul Allan, 24, was arrested and has a criminal bench warrant for the following:

failure to appear for felonious assault

failure to appear for jostling

failure to appear for cutting / tapping phone lines

He is being held on all charges in $1985 in cash.

Anyone with information concerning the runaway is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at 517-437-7317.