Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — Hillsdale County Sheriffs are asking for your help in finding a felonious assault suspect, 33-year-old Brock Allen Ledesma.

The assault occurred on Lilac Road this morning, and he was possibly a driving 2002 black Chevy Blazer with the registration of 0LWB70. If located, please contact Trooper Miller with the Michigan State Police at 517-780-4580 or dial 911.