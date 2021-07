(WLNS) HILLSDALE. Mich: Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating 77-year-old Richard Lee Gay.

He is 5’11, weighs 270 pounds, and has gray hair. Gay also has dementia.

Gay was last seen Saturday night at 10 P.M in the 400 block of North-South Allen Road in Allen, Michigan.

He may be wearing blue shorts and white tennis shoes and could have his little black dog with him.

If you have seen Gay contact 911 immediately.