HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the area of Quackenbush Rd. and Carpenter Rd. is closed for a crash.

They’re advising people to avoid these roads while the Sheriff’s Office investigates.

The Sheriff’s Office is also requesting assistance in locating a Black Saturn with heavy front end damage possibly related to this crash. If you have any information please contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s office at 517-437-7317.