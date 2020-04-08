Second medical care facility COVID-19 related death in Hillsdale County

Hillsdale County, Mich. (WLNS) — The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJCHA) reported two additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 of residents from Hillsdale County.

The second death is a resident of the Hillsdale County Medical Care Facility.

The resident, who was not identified for privacy reasons, had multiple underlying conditions, according to officials. The facility is currently treating ten residents who are in isolation after contracting the virus.

Tuesday’s case totals had two more Hillsdale County residents die from COVID-19. There are now 56 confirmed cases and five deaths among county residents attributed to the virus.

The Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency (BHSJCHA) is reporting updated information on case counts in the tri-county area.

The number of positive cases in the 3-county jurisdiction as of 3 p.m. today includes:

15 cases in St. Joseph County

56 cases in Hillsdale County

16 cases in Branch County

32 at Lakeland Correctional Facility in Branch County

Counts by County Branch County Hillsdale County St. Joseph County # of Positive Cases 16 + 32* 56 15 # of Deaths 1 5 0

*Cases in Lakeland Correctional Facility