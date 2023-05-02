HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) – Stephanie Scott, a Hillsdale County Clerk that cast doubt on Joe Biden’s 2020 win, has been voted out of office.

Scott was also accused of improperly handling voting equipment after Biden’s victory.

Scott was defeated by Suzy Roberts, with 65% of voters choosing Roberts and 34% choosing Scott.

The state intervened after Scott allegedly refused to allow a contractor to perform preventive maintenance and failed to conduct accuracy tests, among other issues. She was stripped of her duties in October 2021.

When the Hillsdale County clerk’s office took custody of an election tabulator and a voter assist terminal from township offices to prepare for a public accuracy test, they discovered the tabulator’s tablet had been removed. It was later seized by Michigan State Police after Scott allegedly refused to turn it over.