Hillsdale hospital and Hillsdale school district team up to prepare for schools to reopen

Some schools across Michigan have already re-opened while others are still preparing to welcome students back either in person or online.



Many districts are working with hospitals and health departments to find ways to keep kids safe. Today officials from Hillsdale Hospital spoke with school leaders from the area about safety procedures.



Most districts are offering hybrid options this fall a mix of in-person classes and online learning.

During the virtual meeting Hillsdale hospital encouraged districts to lean towards more face-to-face instruction.



Some of the changes that were talked about included having designated times for parents to drop-off and pick-up students, also schools are encouraged to provide masks to all students.



Some schools will even be turning their gyms into extra cafeteria space to help students social distance.



If proper precautions are in place there should be no problem with students returning back to school says JJ Hodshire, president and CEO of Hillsdale Hospital.

“It’s time for us to get back into the classroom its time for us to get back to our industry and businesses and to do so with regard to safety and that’s the key to it one mishap individuals not self reporting coming to school sick whether its teachers staff or students could potentially put at risk every other person and potentially disrupt the entire school year,”says Hodshire.

The group also announced that the Hillsdale County Community Foundation is giving $82,000 to assist schools during the pandemic.



Hillsdale hospital says it is donating 10,000 masks and 60 gallons of hand sanitizer to each school district.