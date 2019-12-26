Hillsdale Hospital restricts birthing center visitation citing flu concerns

If you were looking to visit a family or close friend’s newborn baby in the Hillsdale Hospital, you might have to wait a bit longer.
Hillsdale Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions due to the rising cases of positive Influenza B and RSV cases in the community.
That means only the following people will be able to visit the Birthing Center until the restrictions are lifted.
The people eligible to enter the birthing center are restricted to:
- a significant other/support person and healthy grandparents only
The following people are not allowed in the birthing center during this time period:
- children, including siblings 16 years and younger
These guidelines will be reviewed regularly as flu season progresses. When it is safe and appropriate to do so, visitation restrictions will be lifted.