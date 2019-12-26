Hillsdale Hospital restricts birthing center visitation citing flu concerns

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

If you were looking to visit a family or close friend’s newborn baby in the Hillsdale Hospital, you might have to wait a bit longer.

Hillsdale Hospital is implementing visitor restrictions due to the rising cases of positive Influenza B and RSV cases in the community.

That means only the following people will be able to visit the Birthing Center until the restrictions are lifted.

The people eligible to enter the birthing center are restricted to:

a significant other/support person and healthy grandparents only

The following people are not allowed in the birthing center during this time period:

children, including siblings 16 years and younger

These guidelines will be reviewed regularly as flu season progresses. When it is safe and appropriate to do so, visitation restrictions will be lifted.