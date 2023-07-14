HILLSDALE, Mich. (WLNS) — A judge is keeping a Hillsdale man in jail after he was charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism.

Chad Young, 50, threatened Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott B. Hodshire after a complaint filed by Young did not result in any criminal charges, Michigan’s Attorney General’s (AG) office said.

Young then sent an audio message to Hodshire, in which Young threatened to “gut” him, according to the AG.

He was formally charged in District Court Wednesday and is in jail after being bound over for trial.

Young’s arraignment in the 1st Circuit Court in Hillsdale is scheduled for July 24.