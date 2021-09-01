Hillsdale man wanted for reckless driving causing death

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Dylan Lee Jones, who is wanted for reckless driving that caused death, and not stopping at the crash.

Jones is 24-year-old man who is 5’10, weighing 165 pounds. Jones has brown hair and brown eyes.

According to a Facebook post from the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, Jones’ last known address is 70 Logan St., Hillsdale, MI.

Anyone with information is encouraged call the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office at (517) 437-7317.